Last Three Men in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Are Acquitted
SCOT-FREE
The last trial of members of a militia ring accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just before the 2020 election ended Friday with a judge acquitting three men of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge. William Null, 41, twin brother Michael Null, and Eric Molitor, 39, were among 14 men tried in connection to the abduction scheme. All up, nine men were eventually convicted and five were acquitted. Molitor and William Null testified that they had attended gun drills and scoped out Whitmer’s property but dropped out of the supposed plot once there was mention of explosives. According to the Associated Press, Whitmer’s chief of staff was disappointed by the acquittals, fearing it would “further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement.” The co-ringleaders who masterminded the plot, Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, were hit with stiff sentences of 19 and 16 years, respectively, last year.