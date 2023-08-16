Pilot Dies After Collapsing During Flight From Miami to Santiago
A LATAM Airlines pilot flying from Miami to Santiago, Chile, died early Tuesday after becoming incapacitated during the journey, Simple Flying reported. The flight departed Florida Monday night with 271 passengers on board, and three hours passed before Captain Ivan Andaur started feeling unwell and left the cockpit. While in the bathroom, Andaur collapsed, receiving emergency medical assistance from crew members as other officers diverted the plane to Panama City. About half an hour later, the aircraft touched ground in the city’s airport, but responders pronounced Andaur dead upon landing. “We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” LATAM said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication [and] professionalism.” Eventually, the plane departed for Santiago later Tuesday.