Late Filings Show Tuberville Traded $1 Million in Stocks in First 5 Months in Office
RULES SCHMULES
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has previously proven he doesn’t quite grasp the concept of some fundamental American principles like the three branches of government and the legal dates of the inauguration. Now he can add questionable stock trading to the list. Federal Election Commission filings show Tuberville bought and sold more than $1 million in securities in his first five months in office, including in some companies that have appeared before the Armed Services Committee, on which Tuberville sits. Tuberville bought more than $80,000 in shares of Alcoa, a defense contractor, before getting rid of his holdings in April, according to the filings. In total, 132 purchases were made between January and May by an account shared by Tuberville and his wife. Tuberville is required to report those transactions within 45 days, but the filing came much later.
“Senator Tuberville was unaware that the specific transactions reported in this particular periodic transaction report occurred,” a spokesperson told Forbes. “Upon becoming aware of the transactions, the senator expeditiously prepared and submitted this report to the Senate Ethics Committee. The senator has put processes in place for timely reporting moving forward.”