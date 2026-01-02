Late-Night Host and Stand-Up Comedian Dies at 67

A veteran stand-up comedian and late-night television host has died at age 67, according to local reporting. John Mulrooney, a Brooklyn-born comic known for his sharp improvisation and crowd work—as well as a late change of career—died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Albany Times-Union reported. No cause of death was immediately released. Mulrooney built a long career in comedy clubs and on television, hosting Comic Strip Live on Fox and performing at venues including the Improv, the Laugh Factory, and Dangerfield’s. He appeared on HBO, Showtime, and PBS’ Comedy Tonight, and was among the comedians who filled in after Joan Rivers was fired from Fox’s The Late Show in 1987. He also served as a guest host on The Pat Sajak Show on CBS. As an actor, Mulrooney appeared on series including Ryder P.I., 1st and Ten, Ellen, Midtown North, The Good Life, and Hardball, as well as the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire. He later hosted radio programs in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, including for iHeartRadio. In a career pivot, Mulrooney joined the Coxsackie Police Department as a rookie officer at age 52 and served until 2024. His obituary described him as a “beloved stand-up comedian” and “dedicated public servant.” A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Staten Island.