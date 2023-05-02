Late-Night Shows Set to Halt Production Amid Writers Strike
SHUT IT DOWN
It looks like James Corden got out just in time. The Writers’ Guild strike went into effect at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday after the union failed to reach a deal with studios, and the very first impact will be felt Tuesday night when the late-night comedy shows are expected to halt production and begin airing rerun episodes. NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live are all set to go dark. The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan’s week as guest host will be cut short on Comedy Central and what would have been Pete Davidson’s debut as host of Saturday Night Live will almost certainly be canceled for this coming weekend. The last time the WGA went on strike from November 2007 until February 2008, the late-night comedy shows eventually returned to the air without writers, leaving hosts to improvise and get creative without the benefit of any written material.