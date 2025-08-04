Late-Night TV Star Known for Song ‘Fascination’ Dies at 101
LATE-NIGHT ICON
Jane Morgan, the singer known for her late-night TV appearances and English recording of the French standard “Fascination,” has died. She was 101. Born Florence Catherine Currier in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1924, Morgan began her career singing in nightclubs while studying opera at Juilliard, and rose to fame performing at clubs in Paris. After returning to New York in the 1950s, Morgan had her first hit with “Fascination” in 1957. She also performed in several Broadway productions, most notably starring in Mame in 1968. However, she was better known in this era for her frequent late-night television appearances, performing 16 times on The Ed Sullivan Show and 15 on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Morgan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. The singer married her manager, Jerry Weintraub, in 1965. The couple adopted three daughters, Jamie, Julie, and Jody. Weintraub died in 2015. Morgan had been receiving hospice care and died in her sleep of natural causes at home in Naples, Florida, her family told The Hollywood Reporter. She is survived by Jamie, Jody, her stepson Michael, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her daughter, Julie.