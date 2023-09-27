Late-Night TV Shows Announce Post-Strike Return Date
BACK TO WORK
With the WGA strike coming to an end after five long months, late-night television will finally return to the air next week. The four major broadcast late-night hosts—Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers—all announced on Wednesday that their nightly shows would be back starting Monday, Oct. 2. John Oliver, the fifth member of their Strike Force Five podcast supergroup, will resume his weekly HBO show Last Week Tonight one day earlier on Sunday, Oct. 1. The announcements come after Bill Maher made it known that his HBO show Real Time would be the first back—as he originally planned to do before the strike was over—this Friday night, Sept. 29. In a sign of renewed solidarity among the late-night hosts, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver issued a joint statement announcing the end of their podcast and return to their regular jobs. Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which is still without a permanent host after Trevor Noah’s exit last year, has yet to announce plans for a return.