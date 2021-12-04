CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lateche Norris Found Alive in California After Vanishing With Boyfriend
RELIEF
Read it at TMZ
The 20-year-old Indiana woman who mysteriously disappeared after a trip to San Diego has been found alive after a weeks-long search—and her family received some unexpected advice from a family who felt their pain. Lateche Norris’ father, Walter Callum, told TMZ that Norris is safe and sound with her mother, Cheryl Walker, in California. No further details were given. Norris had last been seen inside a 7-11 on Nov. 4 after flying to San Diego to see her boyfriend. Walker alleges the couple got into a scuffle before she reported her daughter missing. The family of Gabby Petito, who also vanished after taking a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, reportedly reached out to Lateche’s family to offer advice and console them.