Latest U.S. Coronavirus Figures: at Least 4,214 Cases and 74 Deaths
There are now at least 4,214 cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the United States, and 74 people have died from it. The latest figures, reported by the Associated Press, also show 17 people have recovered. In Europe, the new epicenter of the pandemic, Italy remains the hardest-hit country outside of China with at least 27,980 cases, 2,158 deaths, and 2,749 recoveries. The outbreak is taking hold in Spain, where there are at least 9,942 cases and 342 deaths, but 530 people have made a recovery. In Germany, 7,272 cases and 17 deaths have been confirmed while, in France, there are at least 6,650 cases and 148 deaths. The United Kingdom appears to be some way behind the rest of Western Europe in terms of the severity of its outbreak, but there is limited testing in the country so it’s difficult to get a comprehensive picture of where the disease is. The official figures show at least 1,551 cases, 56 deaths, and 21 people have recovered.