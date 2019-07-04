CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
R.I.P.
‘Laugh-In’ Star Arte Johnson Dies at 90
Read it at CNN
Sketch comedy artist Arte Johnson, who famously starred in Laugh-In, passed away Wednesday at the age of 90, CNN reports. A family representative said Johnson died of heart failure in Los Angeles. The comedian starred on four seasons of NBC’s Laugh-In and won an Emmy in 1969 for his work on the program. Johnson also guest starred on shows like General Hospital and The Twilight Zone, along with being featured in some feature films and game shows.