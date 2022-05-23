CHEAT SHEET
Laura Dern Calls ‘Jurassic Park’ Age Gap ‘Completely Inappropriate’
Laura Dern and Sam Neill are back for Jurassic World Dominion, out next month, and they sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times in which Dern revealed her age when she filmed the original movie: 23. Neill, who plays her love interest, was 42 at the time, a gap that “felt completely appropriate,” Dern said. Looking at it today, of course, it was “completely inappropriate,” she added. “I am 20 years older than Laura!” Neill, who also said he never questioned the gap, said. “... It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old Geezers and Gals’... And there I was, on the list.”