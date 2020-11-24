Laura Ingraham Admits It’s Over for Trump: ‘Biden Will Be Inaugurated’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham kicked off Monday night’s program by delivering the harsh reality to her viewers that President Donald Trump will not remain Commander in Chief, letting them know she’d be peddling them a “false reality” if she claimed the Supreme Court would deliver a victory for Trump.

Acknowledging that the president and his administration have finally allowed the formal transition process to take place with President-elect Joe Biden, the pro-Trump host sounded a dour note about the state of Trump’s dwindling legal challenges to overthrow the election.

“As unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight,” she sighed, adding: “Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th.”

Ingraham, who has repeatedly lent credence to the president’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, reassured her viewers that “this does not mean I don’t think that the election was rife with problems and potential fraud.” She also preemptively pushed back against disgruntled Trump supporters who may take issue with her accepting the stark truth.

“To say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement that I’ve been fighting for, I don’t know, 25 years,” Ingraham declared. “And it does not mean that I disagree at all with the president’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate legal challenges to this outcome.”

The primetime star then declared to her audience that it is, indeed, over for the president.

“To say this constitutes living in reality,” she stated. “And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I would be lying to you.”

After giving this bitter pill to her viewers, Ingraham spent the next several minutes boasting about the president’s achievements while crediting him personally for the Republicans’ gains in the House of Representatives and state legislatures. She also expressed hope that Trump would announce a series of rallies in Georgia to “celebrate his huge number of successes” while campaigning for the two Senate runoff races.

In the end, she seemed to deliver a direct message to the president, calling on him to appoint a commission on election reform to look into voting irregularities in key swing states. At the same time, she let Trump know what he shouldn’t do after leaving office.

“Believe me, I think the Democrats are hoping or betting that President Trump rails on about how the election was rigged and so forth,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a need for him to keep relitigating that in the court of public opinion because a huge percentage of Americans already believe that.”

Ingraham’s come-to-Jesus moment with the widely accepted outcome of the election came mere hours after fellow Fox primetime star Tucker Carlson claimed that the election “was not fair” and “rigged” against Trump. Carlson has not been entirely happy with the president's legal challenges though; last week, he blasted now-former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over her lack of evidence to back up claims voter fraud.