Laura Ingraham Creates List of ‘Lies’ Harris Will Apparently Tell at Debate

Laura Ingraham, the Donald Trump-defending Fox News host who has disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris over the grave sin of hugging, claimed Monday that she already knows what will happen during Tuesday’s presidential debate, anticipating a string of “lies” not by the chronically truth-averse Trump, but Harris.

Ingraham, who earlier this year gave Trump unsolicited tips before his debate against President Joe Biden, provided him with essentially the same advice, saying he should “keep his cool” in order to look like a “seasoned leader.” And it will be Harris—not Trump, who has been making sexist smears toward his opponent in social media posts—who will be the one doing the smearing, Ingraham predicted.

“She’s going to lie that Trump encouraged violence on January 6, when he said, in fact, ‘Go in peace,’” Ingraham began, apparently referring to Trump’s video message that was not released until several hours after the violence had begun.

“She’s going to lie about Charlottesville and what he said about veterans, despite repeated fact checks,” Ingraham continued.

Trump, on camera in the summer of 2017, said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white supremacist rally and counter-protest at the University of Virginia. And the next year, Trump called American casualties of war “losers” and “suckers,” The Atlantic would later report, citing four people with firsthand knowledge of his comments.

“She’s going to lie about how the illegal cases against Donald Trump are fair, and they show that he’s untrustworthy, when we know that they never would have gone after him if he had retired from politics,” Ingraham claimed.

Trump, a convicted felon whose sentencing was postponed last week until after the election, remains indicted in three other jurisdictions. His multi-million dollar judgments for civil fraud and defamation are on appeal.

Ingraham still wasn’t done.

Harris “is going to lie, of course, about her record on the economy and claim that she has created all these jobs, when most of course are bounce-back jobs from COVID or of course they went to foreign workers,” she continued. “And she is going to lie that Trump’s policies will cause more inflation, when we know that he’s going to bring down the cost of energy, which will bring down inflation.”

“She’s going to lie that she’s tough on crime, when we know that the migrant crime explosion is destroying our neighborhoods. She will lie that the immigration bill that was engineered by Schumer and Jim Lankford would have fixed the border crisis and that Trump killed it for political reasons,” Ingraham said, even though Lankford told Fox News that back in April.

Ingraham’s final claim was that Harris “is going to lie that she is the candidate for change when she is just another puppet of the failed establishment.”

Earlier Monday, Harris noted Trump’s extensive track record of untrue claims while giving her expectations for his debate behavior.

“We should be prepared for the fact he’s probably going to speak a lot of untruth,” she told The Rickey Smiley Show. “He tends to fight for himself—not for the American people. And I think that’s going to come out during the debate. I think he’s gonna lie.”