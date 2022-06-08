Laura Ingraham on Tuesday defended Fox News Channel’s decision not to air live coverage of the primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night, explaining that those at the network “cater to our audience.”

While ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC will air the hearing in place of regularly scheduled programming, a Fox spokesperson said Monday that the shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Ingraham will continue on as normal, and will “cover the hearings as news warrants.” A two-hour special on the hearings will air at 11 p.m., and the Fox News website will also show them.

“They’re all upset that Fox isn’t covering it live,” Ingraham said during a panel discussion with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller and conservative commentator Mollie Hemmingway. “We actually do something called, you know, cater[ing] to our audience. Our audience knows what this is. We’ll cover it—we’ll do plenty of coverage.”

“It’s total theater,” Ingraham insisted as a chyron lamented the Jan. 6 committee’s “theatrics designed to stigmatize Americans.”

Miller described it similarly as “TV advertising for the midterms.”

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) advocated for primetime television hearings back in January. “The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to Jan. 6, and to some degree, what has continued after Jan. 6,” he told Bloomberg News then.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who also serves on the committee, has said the hearings will “blow the roof off the House” and that the committee has uncovered evidence of “a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”