Laura Ingraham, Fox Guests Met With Trump at White House to Tout Unproven COVID-19 Drug: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
Fox News host Laura Ingraham and two doctors who frequently appear on her show met with President Trump last Friday to advocate for an unproven anti-malarial drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Monday. Just two days later, the president asserted that “a lot of people are saying” that the drug should be used to treat coronavirus patients. A concerted effort is underway by Trump allies to push for hydroxychloroquine, which is still being tested and can cause harmful side effects, as a treatment for the virus despite warnings from experts that there is no evidence of its effectiveness. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, has reportedly urged the president against touting the drug, but Trump has nonetheless expressed that he “feels good” about it, saying “what do you have to lose?”