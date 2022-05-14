Laura Ingraham Knocks Biden Admin’s ‘Ultra MAGA’ Label That ‘Sounds Cool’
REBRANDING
President Biden’s recent deployment of the term “ultra MAGA” to describe Republicans’ agendas was the result of a six-month project involving polling and focus groups, The Washington Post reported Friday. Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded later that night by mocking the president’s reappropriation of one of Donald Trump’s most popular catch-phrases, and also claimed it was a waste of time. “They let inflation get out of control, because what? They were busy with the rebranding of ‘MAGA’ to ‘Ultra MAGA,’ which to many people sounds cool, by the way,” Ingraham said. “How stupid is this?” she added later. Research conducted by the Global Strategy Group and Hart Research found that voters tended to view “MAGA” more negatively than phrases like “Trump Republicans.”