Laura Ingraham Owns Up to Mocking Biden for No Reason
‘I STAND CORRECTED’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham acknowledged her mistake in mocking President Joe Biden’s reference Monday to the James Webb Space Telescope, having seemingly been unaware that a telescope by that name exists. In his remarks at the White House, Biden had mentioned the Webb telescope in the context of his executive order designed to combat the potential negative consequences of artificial intelligence. “Did he call it the ‘Webb telescope’? Isn’t it the Hubble? Is he thinking of Webb-Hubble? I don’t understand,” Ingraham said, bursting into laughter. Shortly after, the Fox host cleared things up. “There is a Webb telescope that I didn’t know about,” she told viewers. “I stand corrected by Joe Biden.” Since its launch on Christmas 2021, the telescope—which is more advanced than the much older yet still active Hubble telescope—has captured a stunning array of images of the solar system and points beyond.