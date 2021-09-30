Laura Ingraham Teases an Awkward Sean Hannity for Wearing So Much Makeup

At best, the nightly handoffs between Fox News primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are generally awkward one-minute affairs where the two stars attempt to exchange “comedic” banter to titillate their MAGA viewership.

On Wednesday night, however, the Fox hosts’ back-and-forth quickly veered into cringeworthy territory when Ingraham seemed to openly taunt her colleague for his caked-on levels of makeup, prompting Hannity to awkwardly boast about his daily martial-arts training regimen.

After Hannity ended his show and handed it off to Ingraham, The Ingraham Angle host immediately joked that her colleague was about to reveal his own “cosmetics line.” She repeatedly complimented Hannity on how “beautiful” his skin looked.

“What?” exclaimed Hannity, seemingly missing the joke.

“Right, I saw that somewhere. You have an astringent and a buffing thing you’re doing. I think it looks—your skin looks beautiful,” Ingraham teased.

“You’re not seeing from, you know, hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching,” Hannity shot back, demonstrating his martial arts technique and suggesting the makeup covers up his bruises. “That’s all I do all day!”

Ingraham, meanwhile, kept razzing her colleague, reiterating that “your skin does look beautiful tonight.” A clearly uncomfortable Hannity, in apparently typical fashion, doubled down on touting his martial-arts skills.

“That’s all I do is I hit every day for an hour and a half,” he said while holding up his fists.

“I don’t know what you’re doing. What you’re doing? It’s exfoliating your whole skin,” Ingraham continued as a producer could be heard laughing in the background. “It looks fantastic!”

Hannity insisted he didn’t know what exfoliating means before claiming he only spends “40 seconds max” every night applying his own skincare.

While Wednesday night’s handoff was decidedly awkward, it likely pales in comparison to the moment in 2019 when Hannity not-so-subtly signaled the control room to end a phone interview with then-President Donald Trump after Ingraham began asking Trump questions.

And it’s not just Ingraham who’s recently had an uncomfortable inter-show exchange with Hannity. Last month, Tucker Carlson took a potshot at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) right before handing his show off to Hannity, who claimed he couldn’t hear his colleague’s tirade. Graham appeared on Hannity’s program moments later.