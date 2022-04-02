Laura Ingraham Threatens Disney, Apple With Corporate Restructuring

During a monologue on the influence of companies like Disney and Apple, Laura Ingraham on Friday made comments that might have resembled those of progressive icon Teddy Roosevelt, if the nation’s 26th president were alive today.

Those companies have become sort of a bane to conservatives lately, in particular Disney, which has stated its opposition to Florida’s recently passed legislation that opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Governor Ron DeSantis has since threatened to strip the entertainment behemoth of its special status that, for the past 55 years, has allowed it to operate like a city-state in Orlando.

This isn’t enough, according to Ingraham.

“These businesses should really learn this lesson now before it’s too late: stay in your lane,” said Ingraham, who apparently likes this sort of talk, having told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” rather than speak out about social justice issues. “Because if they want to talk about what they know nothing about, expect to be treated like any lame political pundit, on, let’s say, MSNBC.”

Except in the case of Disney and Apple, Ingraham claimed, “You guys have products and services that 74 million Trump voters don’t need to purchase if they don’t want to. And when Republicans get back into power, Apple and Disney need to understand one thing: everything will be on the table–your copyright and trademark protection, your special status within certain states, and even your corporate structure itself.”

Ingraham continued: “The antitrust division at [the Department of] Justice needs to begin the process of considering which American companies need to be broken up once and for all for competition’s sake, and ultimately for the good of the consumers who pay the bills.”