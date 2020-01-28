Read it at Twitter
“Everyone should be watching this,” Laura Ingraham tweeted Monday night, linking to a live stream video of Alan Dershowitz delivering his arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. By that point, her Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson had already cut away from the proceedings. Although CNN and MSNBC were carrying the defense of Trump live in its entirety, Carlson only dipped in for a few minutes at a time, telling viewers “we’re going to continue to monitor the nonsense ongoing in the Senate” and explaining that he only would take it live “as warranted.” Instead, the host mostly delivered his own commentary on John Bolton’s “betrayal” of the president and comedian Joe Rogan’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders.