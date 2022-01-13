Laura Ingraham Wanted Trump to Caution Against State Capitol Protests, ‘Esp With Weapons’
‘CALM DOWN’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham urged then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to have POTUS publicly discourage people from attending armed protests at state capitols in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to newly released text messages. In records obtained by the House committee investigating the attempted insurrection, Ingraham reportedly told Mark Meadows, “Everyone needs to calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week.” She also offered her advice regarding armed protests planned at state capitols across the country, telling Meadows, “Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is.” Ingraham is one of several Fox News figures to have privately called on Trump and his staff to talk down protesters as the deadly Capitol riot unfolded, even as the network aired coverage baselessly blaming antifascist protesters for the violence.