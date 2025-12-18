Loomer Celebrates Being Only Trump Fan Crazy Enough to Defend His Reiner Insult

The U.S. Air Force is purchasing two additional Boeing 747-8s to be used for its long delayed new Air Force One project, known as VC-25B. Lufthansa, one of the last major airlines still flying the “Queen of the Skies” for passenger flights, is selling the 747s for $400 million, which according to Cirium Ascend Consultancy is well above the market rate of $75 million to $100 million per jet, Bloomberg reports. Boeing is the lead contractor on the VC-25B program, which will replace the current group of VC-25A aircraft, which are known as Air Force One when the president is flying on board. Just three years ago, when production of the jet ended in 2022, Boeing sold each 747-8 for about $400 million. Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the jet in 2017. A statement from the Air Force said the two planes will be used for training and “spares.” President Donald Trump has demanded that Boeing complete the project by the end of his term and accepted a gift of a luxury Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar that is currently being retrofitted to serve as an interim Air Force One.
Partner updateAD BY FlavCityThese Protein Powders Are Actually Really Delicious CAPITAL OF YUMFlavCity is on a mission to make healthy choices approachable, fun, and craveably delicious.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo's Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand's biggest sale of the year.
Shop with ScoutedBissell's CrossWave *Actually* Replaces Your Mop & VacuumSMARTER NOT HARDERThe Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is an all-in-one cleaner engineered with next-level suction and dynamic mopping for the ultimate clean every time.
Americans are going to drastic measures to ensure they can escape from their Teslas amid a spate of incidents in which people have gotten trapped, sometimes fatally. The electric car doors of Elon Musk’s flagship brand have become a source of intense national scrutiny, with Bloomberg reporting that some owners have bought glass breakers to break a window if their door wouldn’t open. “Rideshare drivers are proactively showing passengers where to find Tesla’s built-in manual door releases, which vary substantially by model,” the site adds. Online retail marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon have also introduced products that are designed to make opening the doors easier, including cords that can be pulled in emergencies. Some 35,000 people have signed a Consumer Reports petition demanding that Tesla fix the doors’ design. “I was very traumatized,” said Erin Geter, a 39-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, who has since bought a Honda after her toddler became trapped in her Tesla, Bloomberg reports. Tesla has been sued by the bereaved parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a burning Cybertruck. They allege she became trapped inside after crashing into a tree in the San Francisco Bay Area last year.
Loomer Celebrates Being Only Trump Fan Crazy Enough to Defend His Reiner Insult
MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has given herself a pat on the back for thinking President Donald Trump’s widely condemned social media post about Rob Reiner was a good idea. Trump shocked politicians on both sides of the aisle day after the killing of the Hollywood director, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70. Loomer’s self-congratulatory post on X was in response to MS Now’s Morning Joe, where host Jonathan Lemire said, “the only defenders I’ve found of this is the really hardcore—Laura Loomer defended it, and a few people like that.” Loomer interpreted that as proof of her fealty to Trump, responding, “@MSNOWNews reiterates how loyal I am as they try to dunk on me. ‘The only defenders of this I saw… Laura Loomer defended it!’ Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong!” The Reiners were found slain on Sunday, and their son Nick has been arrested in their killings. A hotel room he booked Saturday night was found bloodied, and multiple people witnessed father and son arguing hours before. Following the murders, Trump wrote, “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
One of Donald Trump’s fiercest political foes likened him to a shouty used car salesman after his end-of-year address to the nation. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas appeared on CNN on Wednesday night after Trump’s White House address, in which he kept the TV fact-checkers busy with rapid-fire boasts about his administration’s supposed accomplishments. Crockett was asked if there was any truth in Trump’s assertion that all of America’s economic problems could be blamed on former President Joe Biden. “There is no truth,” she replied, without hesitation. “And the American people are done with the con man. I mean, as he stood up today in front of the American people, he sounded like a used car salesman, like ‘Let me just shout it out! Buy what I’m selling! Yes, this is a lemon!’ Yes, he is selling nothing but lemons.” Crockett wasn’t alone in her criticism of Trump’s 18-minute White House rant. MS NOW host Jen Psaki said he’d been “extremely loose on facts.” She added, “He basically tried to shout his alleged accomplishments at the American people, as if that was going to convince them that they were all true.”
2 Fast 2 Furious star Devon Aoki reportedly got an unwelcome late-night visit from police at her Florida home after officers came looking for her husband in connection with a hit-and-run. According to the Daily Mail, James Hunter Bailey, 40, was arrested Monday night after police alleged he struck an electric scooter rider and fled to his $9 million mansion. A police report obtained by the outlet says Bailey was driving Aoki’s Audi SQ7 SUV when he allegedly hit a man riding a scooter in a crosswalk around 5 p.m. Officers responding to the crash said the victim’s girlfriend told them her boyfriend’s foot became trapped under the vehicle’s tire. She told police she “frantically” asked the driver to reverse the SUV to free him, but claimed that the driver fled without rendering aid or providing identifying information, the report states. Later that night, police went to the couple’s Florida mansion, where Aoki answered the door and said she did not know where her Audi was, according to the Mail. As officers were leaving, Bailey ran inside and locked the door. He later identified himself, was arrested, and charged at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His next court date is February 13.
The pioneering British fashion designer Antony Price has died at the age of 80. Price was behind the signature look of music icons from David Bowie to Duran Duran, making the colorful pastel silk suits the latter wore in their video for hit single “Rio” in 1982. In a tribute on social media, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said of the designer, “His distinctive creations were unique and striking. Whilst he rarely received the recognition he deserved from the fashion media, his notable clientele and many other designers all knew Antony was a genius, a cut above the rest.” Price was born in Yorkshire in 1945, and moved to London in the early 1960s to study at the Royal College of Art. After dressing Mick Jagger in tight trousers for the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” tour in 1969, Price would go on to style Roxy Music (frontman Bryan Ferry called Price a “master craftsman”) and Lou Reed in the 1970s, before working with Duran Duran and his friend David Bowie in the 1980s. Jerry Hall wore a Price dress when she married Jagger. In the 1990s, Price began a working relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, and continued to dress her after she became Duchess of Cornwall and then queen. Price staged what would be his final show in London last month, collaborating with fashion brand 16Arlington. Singer Lily Allen wore a Price creation, a black velvet ‘revenge dress’ inspired by the one worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce. Price’s cause of death has not been released.
Megan Prescott, a former child star who was cast as a stripper on the show Skins at just 16 years old, revealed that she is treated better as a stripper and OnlyFans model than she was as a child actor. “Sex work was a huge sigh of relief because it was black-and-white,” Prescott, 34, told Cosmopolitan UK. “In acting, it’s not like that. It’s very vague.” She explained that at a strip club, security would step in if there was an issue. However, Prescott, who played sexually confident Katie Fitch on Skins from 2009 to 2010, said similar protections and safeguards weren’t often available if she felt uncomfortable while acting. “This was before intimacy coordinators, before #MeToo,” she said. “No one had the language of, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want to talk about how this scene is going to go?’” Prescott also explained that there’s a double standard for former child stars. “They’re highly sexualized when they’re young, but as soon as they’re adults and say, ‘I’m going to be the main benefactor of this,’ people suddenly have a problem,” she said. “I’m going to profit off of my body because you taught me it was profitable.” In 2020, Prescott joined OnlyFans during the COVID-19 lockdown due to financial stress. Turns out, Skins, which produced stars like Nicholas Hoult and Dev Patel, didn’t pay a lot and she only made “minimum wage.” “I can only afford everything I can do now, all of my creative projects, because of OnlyFans,” she said, explaining that while she isn’t a top earner on the site, she’s no longer constantly financially stressed.
The creator of the comic strip Dilbert, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in May and asked President Donald Trump for help last month, said he is “paralyzed below the waist.” Scott Adams, 68, spoke from his hospital bed during a livestream on Dec. 13, giving viewers an update on his condition months after announcing that he is dying from the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles,” the MAGA cartoonist said, adding that the “solution” is that he will receive more radiation to get him to a point where he “can do enough” so he “can go home.” In November, the cartoonist—who is an outspoken Trump supporter and faced backlash in 2023 for a racist rant in which he called Black Americans a “hate group,” leading Dilbert to be dropped by many newspapers—asked the president for help to “save” his life. “I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams wrote on X, which drew a positive response from Trump, who replied, “On it!” In his Dec. 13 livestream, Adams acknowledged that his message may have brought him “more attention” from healthcare professionals.
Zooey Deschanel revealed that she wasn’t the first pick to play Jovie in the beloved Christmas movie Elf—the film’s outwardly cynical, but secretly sweet love interest. The New Girl star explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast that when she went to audition for the role at just 21 years old, director Jon Favreau told her not to read any lines as the part had already gone to a well-known actor. “We just offered it to Katie Holmes,” Deschanel recalled Favreau explaining. “And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, cool.’” Instead, Favreau—known for directing hits like Iron Man, The Lion King, and Chef—asked her just to have a conversation about the film with him. “What was great about that was like, I wasn’t nervous,” Deschanel explained. “It’s like when you’re an actor, you’re like first starting, and you’re auditioning, you get nervous, and you’re like psyching yourself up. I wasn’t nervous at all, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not getting the part.” Holmes, known for Dawson’s Creek, Batman Begins and Wonder Boys, allegedly turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict, prompting casting to look at Deschanel again. The (500) Days of Summer star added that she thinks Jovie “was kind of meant to be like worked around whoever played her.” Since Deschanel can sing, the scene where Will Ferrell’s character hears her singing in the shower and joins in was worked into the script.
A beloved sports reporter and her husband were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning in a suspected murder-suicide. Police said that Christina Chambers, a former sports reporter for WBRC 6, and her husband, Johnny Rimes, sustained gunshot wounds inside their home in Hoover, Alabama. The couple’s three-year-old son was also found in their home, but was unharmed. Authorities suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. Chambers, who had also taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School in Hoover, was beloved in the community and had even received the Adviser of the Year award in 2024 from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association. Chambers joined WBRC in 2015 and worked primarily on its “Sideline” segment, which platformed local sports with live news coverage. U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, who represents Alabama, shared a statement about Chambers’ death in a post on X. “Tragic news. Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Britt wrote. “I’m also praying for the entire @WBRCnews team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend.”