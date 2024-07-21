Laura Loomer, a white nationalist and Donald Trump’s one-time favored pick for a campaign role, sparked outrage on social media by metaphorically dancing on a Black Congresswoman’s grave.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), a progressive voice in Congress who fought for civil and women’s rights, died Friday evening at 74, shortly after she announced she was battling pancreatic cancer.

“Even on her death bed, this ghetto bitch couldn’t keep President Trump’s name out of her disgusting mouth,” the conservative TV host wrote in a series of posts on X. Loomer initially reposted one of Jackson’s last posts; a July 20 comment criticizing the former president.

“Sheila Jackson Lee will be remembered as a destructive force in America and one of the most low IQ members of Congress in the history of our nation.”

Jackson Lee was a graduate of Yale College and the University of Virginia Law School prior to serving 30 years in Congress. X users were quick to call Loomer’s “ghetto bitch” remarks racist and vile, including Jackson Lee’s former colleague in the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY.)

“These are the words of a rabid racist who represents everything that is rancid and rotten about the far right,” Torres wrote on X. “There is a special place in hell for Laura Loomer.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) piled onto the debate, writing simply, “I don’t think ‘heaven bound’ people tweet things like this.”

Loomer doubled down on her remarks Saturday afternoon, adding curtly: “I meant every word I said,” and “everything I said about Sheila Jackson Lee is true.”