Laura Loomer Is the Latest Far-Right Figure Allowed Back on Twitter
SHE’S BACK
Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who staunchly defended dirty trickster Roger Stone and called herself “pro-white nationalism,” is back on Twitter. In 2018, the provocateur was suspended from the site after making a series of anti-Muslim statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and was kept off despite a 2020 run for the House in Florida’s 21st Congressional District. That same hear, she drew national attention for interrupting Twitter co-creator Jack Dorsey’s congressional hearing, calling for the site to “stop silencing conservative voices.” Her ceaseless efforts to spread disinformation also got her banned from Facebook, Instagram, as well financial services like Venmo and new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s own creation, Paypal. “After getting BANNED on Twitter in 2018, and being digitally exterminated on nearly every other social media site, payment processor, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, & my own bank, I’M BACK!!!!!,” Loomer tweeted Thursday, for the first time in four years. “@ElonMusk has finally unchained me from the doors of Twitter HQ!”