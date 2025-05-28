Laura Loomer Publicly Begs President Trump for a Job

Right-wing talking head Laura Loomer has publicly begged President Donald Trump for a job in his administration—vetting the social media profiles of international students.

It comes as the State Department temporarily ordered U.S. embassies to stop scheduling new student visa appointments, as it works to establish a new, more thorough, social media screening process for applicants.

A cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, obtained by Politico Tuesday said interviews should be halted “until further guidance is issued.”

Loomer, a 9/11 conspiracy theorist believed to have Trump’s ear, said evaluating applicants’ social media profiles would be her “dream job.”

Writing on X Wednesday, she railed against “radical” students and said: “The White House is considering doing vetting on the social media accounts of foreign students. Sounds like a dream job for me.

“I would love to research foreign students all day and find an excuse to block them from coming into our country based on their radicalism. Sign me up.”

The cable outlined that the State Department was preparing for an “expansion of required social media screening and vetting” which would have “significant implications” on day-to-day operations at embassies or consulates.

A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Beast that, since 2019, the agency “has required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms.”

Trump has targeted colleges across the U.S. whose students have hosted what he calls “antisemitic” pro-Palestine rallies on campus.

Loomer is believed to have Trump's ear. Laura Loomer/X

A handful of students, some green card holders like Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil, have also been targeted for deportation by the administration for their pro-Palestinian activism. Lawyers have argued that the administration’s movements contest students’ First Amendment rights, with some subsequently being released on bail.

Pro-Israel Loomer has been a vocal critic of such activism on U.S. college campuses, even labeling the demonstrations as “terrorism.”

As well as nudging Trump to give her a job, Loomer has also publicly called for the dismissal of various individuals, particularly those she perceives as disloyal to the commander-in-chief.

People take part in a protest against the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who played a role in pro-Palestinian protests. VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images

She alleged disloyalty among certain National Security Council (NSC) staffers, many of whom were later dismissed. This including senior director for intelligence Brian Walsh, senior director for legislative affairs Thomas Boodry, and senior director for technology and national security David Feith.

Loomer took credit, boasting on social media that the officials were “disloyal to President Trump” and that their dismissals were justified.

She has also claimed responsibility for the firing of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong, further asserting her influence within Trump’s circle.