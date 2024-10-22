Laura Loomer Sues Bill Maher for $150M Over Trump Sex Joke

Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.

The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.

Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.

In a social media post announcing the suit, she called Maher a “known Trump hater.”

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers.



"Ms. Loomer has been a strong advocate for President… pic.twitter.com/h7ndVZh3mW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 22, 2024

On the September 14 episode of his show, Maher said: “I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type.

“We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who’s Trump f---ing? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer,” he added.

Loomer denies ever sleeping with Trump and says Maher has no evidence for his accusations, TMZ reported.

In a post on X, Loomer wrote that Maher’s claim was “beyond the pale and a complete and blatant lie.”

One week after the show, Trump hit back at Maher, calling him a “befuddled mess.”

On his Truth Social social media account, Trump also said Maher was “sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!”

Maher has not made any comment on the lawsuit.