Laura Loomer Sues Bill Maher for $150M Over Trump Sex Joke

The right-wing activist says the talk show host’s suggestion that she was in an ‘arranged relationship’ with the former president was a ‘blatant lie.’

David Gardner
Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for defamation for suggesting she slept with Donald Trump.
Stephanie Keith/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.

The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.

Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.

In a social media post announcing the suit, she called Maher a “known Trump hater.”

On the September 14 episode of his show, Maher said: “I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type.

“We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who’s Trump f---ing? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer,” he added.

Loomer denies ever sleeping with Trump and says Maher has no evidence for his accusations, TMZ reported.

Trump Pal Laura Loomer Says She’s ‘Blacker Than Kamala’

SAD!
Sean Craig
Donald Trump and Laura Loomer stand close and chat with one another at the LIV Golf Tournament in August 2023.

In a post on X, Loomer wrote that Maher’s claim was “beyond the pale and a complete and blatant lie.”

One week after the show, Trump hit back at Maher, calling him a “befuddled mess.”

On his Truth Social social media account, Trump also said Maher was “sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!”

Maher has not made any comment on the lawsuit.

