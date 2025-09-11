Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a Florida resident who spends a lot of time in the sun, the one makeup product I never skip is setting powder. Florida’s heat and humidity are not friends of my oily skin, and as someone who takes a lot of photos, setting powder is the only way I can ensure my makeup doesn’t slide off my face. I’ve been a fan of the original Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder for years.

I’ve been using the brand’s cult-favorite powder ever since “baking” went viral in the 2010s. Naturally, when I learned Laura Mercier dropped a new brightening powder that aims to keep the crepey under-eye area smooth, bright, and hydrated, I knew I had to try it.

The Product

The Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Color Correcting Powder is a fine, loose powder formulated to brighten and color correct without emphasizing under-eye dryness, crepey skin, and fine lines. The under-eye powder is available in five shades: translucent, soft pink, peach, golden, and rich peach. Each shade is designed to color correct different combinations (blue and purple, blue, purple and gray, green and purple, and blue and black) on a variety of skin tones from light to deep.

It’s perfect for correcting dark circles without adding more concealer or foundation. Think of it as a light-diffusing veil that deposits a sheer wash of color-correcting power without providing additional coverage.

Laura Mercier.

Unlike most setting powders I’ve used, this powder is infused with hydration-boosting ingredients, including glycerin and coconut-derived emollients to keep the area looking smooth and hydrated. The powder also contains silica and micronized pigments, which help prevent the product from settling into fine lines (such a game-changer!) and create a soft, filter-like finish without compromising staying power.

My Review

The Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder effectively brightened and color-corrected my under-eye area—even when I don’t have concealer or foundation underneath. As someone with pesky dark blue and purple circles under my eyes almost every day, I was thoroughly impressed with how this product (along with my foundation) erased any trace of them.

Instead, my undereye area was left looking bright and diffused. It gave me a wide-eyed and more awake look and didn’t accentuate the look of fine lines and crow’s feet.

Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes

Overall Thoughts

This brightening powder is my new favorite addition to my makeup routine. Keep in mind that it’s formulated specifically for the undereye area, so you need to use another powder for the rest of your face unless you want an all-over brightening effect. It’s hydrating and light-diffusing, but also worked well on my oily-combination skin.