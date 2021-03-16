CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mom, Teen Arrested for Hacking Homecoming Queen Contest
DETHRONED
Read it at Orlando Sentinel
An assistant principal and her teenage daughter were arrested Monday and charged with hacking into student accounts to rig the homecoming queen contest last fall. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Laura Rose Carroll worked at a Florida elementary school but allegedly accessed the accounts of hundreds of students at Tate High School, where her daughter, Emily, is a pupil. The 17-year-old was named homecoming queen in October—but hundreds of the votes were deemed to be fake, with 117 of them coming from a single IP address. In addition, the teen queen allegedly bragged to other students that her mother had hacked into the system to gin up votes.