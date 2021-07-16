CHEAT SHEET
Nevada Woman Broke Into Dentist’s Office and Yanked 13 Teeth From a Patient: Cops
Read it at New York Daily News
A woman in Nevada broke into a dentist’s office multiple times to pocket tens of thousands of dollars and extract 13 teeth from an unwitting patient, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Laurel Eich, who worked at the dental practice but who is not a dentist, allegedly admitted to Washoe County Sheriff’s officers that she used anesthetic her employer had tossed to sedate the person while yanking the teeth. What she did with the teeth afterwards was unclear. In a separate incident in early May, Eich allegedly took almost $23,000 in both cash and checks from the practice. Eich was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing surgery without a license, burglary, grand larceny, and violation of probation.