Lauren Boebert Baffled by ‘Bricks’ Belonging to a Construction Site
‘CAPITOL PAVING OF DC’
Right-wing media has long been convinced any pallets of bricks are solely the property of anti-fascist activists. And on Friday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was tripped up over the conspiracy theory. “@CapitolPolice why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?” Boebert tweeted, apparently alluding to the standard bricks the right believes are owned by potential antifa activists. Turns out, the bricks are part of an ongoing construction project on First Street in Washington D.C., according to signs right next to the pallets.
Elsewhere near the bricks, one can clearly see that a back-alley street is being ripped up and a bulldozer is nearby. (Boebert didn’t return The Daily Beast’s text message request for comment.)