Boebert ‘Bailed’ on Family in Off-Roading Accident Weeks Before Primary: Report
MAKING LIKE A BANANA
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has reportedly taken up the torch to carry on the time-honored tradition of politicians ditching their supposed loved ones after vehicular accidents for which they’re responsible. The first-term Colorado congresswoman, 35, was off-roading in a Jeep ATV with her son, dog, and now former sister-in-law in May 2020 when she lost control of the vehicle, according to the Daily Mail. A source told the outlet that Boebert, who has a history of reckless driving, hit a rock wall, badly injuring her then-sister-in-law, Tori Hooper. Boebert then “bailed,” the source said, leaving Hooper “screaming and freaking out.” Hooper’s mother confirmed the incident to the Daily Mail, saying that her daughter “got stuck inside of a crevice in the Jeep while Lauren… took off her belt and slipped out.” Boebert would go on to win a key congressional primary just over 50 days later, having “begged” Hooper to stay quiet about the accident, the source said. And Hooper was soon back working at Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, where other employees said they remembered her clocking in with broken teeth and visible facial injuries.