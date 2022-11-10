Lauren Boebert Behind in Colorado Race—but Only by a Few Dozen Votes
SLIPPING AWAY?
With over 95 percent of the votes counted as of Thursday morning, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-C.O.) was trailing behind her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch—by just 64 votes, according to the Associated Press. Boebert, who has made a name for herself as a gun-toting conspiracy theorist, was originally forecast to win Colorado’s Third District, an area that turned deep red after recent redistricting. The Trump loyalist quickly grabbed national attention after defeating the district’s five-term incumbent, Scott Tipton, in 2020. She went on to spark controversy by bragging that she carries her gun around Washington, live-tweeting sensitive information on Twitter during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and more recently, heckling President Joe Biden. The margin is currently so tight in the race between Boebert and Frisch, an Aspen businessman, that it may result in a recount, according to the New York Times. In an interview on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Wednesday, Frisch said he expected Boebert would “probably battle” the results rather than concede.