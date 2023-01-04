Boebert Demands Trump Tell McCarthy to Quit Speaker Race ASAP

MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday took to the U.S. House podium and demanded her “favorite president” Donald Trump tell Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to quit running for the speakership. Ahead of the House taking its fifth vote for the speaker’s gavel—following four votes in which McCarthy failed to sway enough fellow Republicans and after the former president pleaded on social media for the GOP to unite behind the California lawmaker—Boebert delivered a searing speech against McCarthy. “Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off,” she said before turning to look at McCarthy and speaking in his direction. “In fact, it actually needs to be reversed: The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw,” Boebert said to him, drawing hollers from supportive colleagues.
