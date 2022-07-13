Lauren Boebert: My Husband Did Not Flash His Penis at Colorado Bowling Alley
AN INNOCENT ‘HUNKY’ MAN
More than 15 years ago, the not-yet-husband of not-yet-congresswoman Lauren Boebert was accused of exposing himself to an underage bartender in a Colorado bowling alley. He pleaded guilty to charges of public indecency and lewd exposure and served four days behind bars. But Rep. Boebert, who was present at the bowling alley and 17 years-old, says in a just-released book that it was all a big misunderstanding. In My American Life, hitting shelves Tuesday, Boebert denies the allegations leveled at her “hunky” husband in 2004, which were first reported by the New York Post last January. “Instead of fighting for his innocence in court, Jayson took a plea deal, which resulted in him having a permanent criminal record,” Boebert writes, according to Fox News Digital. She claims in the book that “no one could have known” that the bartender was a minor, adding that the girl had “pressed Jayson” to show her a “great tattoo in a private area.” Jayson, who Boebert admits had had too much to drink, merely “acted like he was going to unzip his pants,” Insider reported Tuesday.