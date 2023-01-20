Lauren Boebert Dishes on Capitol Bathroom Dustup With New Foe MTG

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) dished on her fateful bathroom confrontation with fellow right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Wednesday, telling conservative radio host Dana Loesch that she felt her counterpart was being “nasty” during the party’s contentious voting process to elect a House speaker.

“So I actually kind of love that that story came out because of how I was quoted,” she began, referencing The Daily Beast’s exclusive report revealing the Jan 3 spat.

The incident started when Greene confronted Boebert over her reticence to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the gavel. “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy, but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene asked Boebert in a ladies restroom in the Capitol, according to a source that spoke with The Daily Beast. (Another source revealed that Boebert was unaware Greene was in a stall ahead of the interaction.)

“My colleague from Georgia, the gentlewoman from Georgia, came up and started, you know, being kind of nasty about it,” Boebert told Loesch of the interaction. “And no one else had been nasty about it. Everyone had been very professional.”

“And so when she started going after me, I looked at her and said, ‘Don’t be ugly,’” Boebert said. “That’s something that my granny used to say to me when I was being a brat.”

Several other lawmakers witnessed the tense bathroom exchange, including Rep. Debbie Dingell—who demurred when asked about what happened by The Daily Beast, saying, “What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room.”

“Debbie Dingell is classy, she is classy,” Boebert added during her conversation with Loesch.

Loesch then inquired about Greene and Boebert’s current relationship, asking, “You guys were kind of like BFFs there for a while, weren’t you?” The Colorado Republican blanched at the question, attempting to make clear that the pair are no longer friendly.

“I think the media saw two women in Congress, you know, there was nothing against her. We travel in the same circles, have the same policy views on a lot of things—not everything! But on many things.”

The dustup, in Boebert’s view, was the culmination of an “amazing first week” of the new Congressional session.

But despite her coalition’s success at squeaking out a series of hard-won concessions from newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Boebert couldn’t help getting in one last shot at her colleague Wednesday afternoon.

“Be kind. Don’t be ugly,” the Colorado Republican tweeted.