Lauren Boebert Escorted Out of Live Performance of ‘Beetlejuice’ in Denver
‘CAUSING A DISTURBANCE’
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was accused of vaping, recording and audibly singing along during a live performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver on Sunday—a “disturbance” that ultimately forced venue staff to escort her off the premises, according to The Denver Post. The newspaper obtained a police incident report which detailed the embarrassing incident at Buell Theatre, which is owned by the city of Denver. Theatergoers were first issued a warning during the show’s intermission warning them against engaging in distracting behavior, according to the Post, but Boebert and another patron allegedly did not abide by the public service announcement. A spokesperson for the congresswoman denied many of the allegations outlined in the incident report, but did confirm that Boebert took a photo of the performance, seemingly unaware that it was against the venue’s rules. “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, wrote in a statement to the Post.