Lauren Boebert: GOP Will Be ‘More Prepared to Lead’ Thanks to Speaker Shitshow

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed Friday that when her party finally agrees upon the next Speaker of the House, the GOP will be “far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”

Boebert appeared on Sean Hannity’s show prior to casting a “present” vote during the 14th round of voting, which saw Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once again fail to garner enough votes to become Speaker.

The interview began with the Fox host calling back to a contentious discussion the two had earlier in the week, in which Hannity pressed Boebert as to why she wouldn’t come around and support McCarthy’s candidacy. “We had a passionate debate this week,” Hannity said, before Boebert interrupted by saying it was all okay because traffic to her website increased.

With two days having elapsed, Hannity asked whether Boebert’s position on McCarthy had changed.

Boebert sidestepped the question, instead offering boilerplate language about how once this saga ends, “everyone, from the Speaker’s office to my more moderate colleagues, even friends and allies that I’ve exchanged some tough words with like yourself, we will work together to deliver historic, fundamental changes in D.C.”

“We’ll see how tonight goes,” she added vaguely. “I think there are some things that we need to get locked in and make sure that we are able to deliver on these promises.”

When Hannity followed up by asking if this will all be resolved by Monday, Boebert replied, “I sure hope by Monday we see something.”

“And I truly believe that after months of the negotiations that we have seen and a few extra days even of being assembled on the House floor,” she insisted, “Republicans are going to be far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”

McCarthy made a similar argument earlier this week, claiming the “great part” of the speakership fiasco was that “because it took this long, now we learned how to govern. So now we’ll be able to get the job done.”