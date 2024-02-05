Lauren Boebert Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband: Report
KEEP AWAY
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) successfully filed for a temporary restraining order this week against her husband, Jayson Boebert—an order she wants to make permanent, court documents first reported by the Colorado Sun reveal. In her request, the Republican firebrand listed a string of harassment incidents allegedly carried out by her ex-husband since 2022, including both verbal and physical abuse toward her and their children. The temporary restraining order stipulates that in addition to his ex-wife, Jayson Boebert must also keep his distance from the three Boebert sons who are still minors. According to court filings, he allegedly assaulted the eldest, who is 18, on Jan. 9, then grabbed a rifle after the teenager called the cops. After the pair’s divorce was finalized in October, Lauren Boebert moved to a nearby town where she launched a bid to represent a new district in Congress.