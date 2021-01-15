QAnon Congresswoman Swears She Didn’t Give ‘Reconnaissance’ Capitol Tour to Rioters
‘OFFENSIVE, SHAMEFUL’
Earlier this week, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) added his voice to unverified Democrat allegations that Republican lawmakers showed insurrectionists around the Capitol building a day before it was stormed by a mob. Now, even though Maloney didn’t mention any Republicans by name, one has issued a furious statement denying the shocking claims. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a gun-rights obsessive who has voiced her interest in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, exploded at Maloney, writing in a statement: “You said that you could ‘confirm’ a Member of Congress gave Capitol tours to ‘insurrectionists’ and implied I was that Member of Congress... Your comments are extremely offensive, shameful and dangerous.” In response, Maloney wrote on Twitter: “Um, I’ve never said your name in public, @RepBoebert. Never. Not once.”