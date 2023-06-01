CHEAT SHEET
Lauren Boebert Hates Getting ‘Positive’ Phone Calls for Some Reason
Pugilistic MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) says she doesn’t like it when people call her congressional office and have nice things to say. Instead, she told Steve Bannon on his War Room show on Wednesday, she much prefers it when people call up looking for a brawl. “I kind of get sad when it’s the positive ones,” the gun-loving Republican said. “I was like, ‘Man, I was looking forward to a fight here.’” Boebert’s comments came during a conversation about the debt ceiling deal brokered between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden which passed the House on Wednesday night. Boebert had vocally opposed the deal before the vote, but then did not actually vote either way herself on Wednesday.