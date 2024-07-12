Lauren Boebert Hit With Speeding Ticket in Colorado: Report
SLOW DOWN
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) earned a speeding ticket earlier this year after being caught going 84 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone—but failed to pay the $174.50 ticket on time, according to court documents obtained by Denver alt-weekly Westword. She was originally pulled over on the morning of Mother’s Day on the state’s Interstate 70 near Vail Pass, the publication reported. She was driving a black Mazda CX-50. The right-wing firebrand did eventually pay the ticket earlier this month after finding out she had been scheduled for a court appearance, according to a court clerk who spoke with Westword. “Tickets that aren’t paid to the state before their twenty-day deadline, they’ll get sent to the court,” the clerk said. “Her case got forwarded to the court, we opened a case, and she took a standard plea offer.” Boebert’s press secretary, Drew Sexton, blamed the late payment on a paper check that was mailed and later returned to Boebert—though she was able to pay through Colorado’s online court system promptly after speaking with a clerk over the phone.