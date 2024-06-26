Lauren Boebert: I Won the Primary for Christian Morals

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), of Beetlejuice gropefest fame, would like constituents in her new congressional district to know she was basically chosen by God to win Tuesday night’s Republican primary.

Speaking to supporters at a watch party in Windsor, Colorado, the far-right firebrand vowed to make the country a “righteous nation recognized throughout the world again” by bringing back “conservative values” and “Christian morals.”

“Tonight we had a priority, and that was to glorify and honor God. To praise the name of Jesus, to invite the Holy Spirit to be present, not only in this room, but in Colorado’s 4th District, throughout Colorado, and throughout the United States of America!” she said.

Boebert beat her five opponents to claim victory after switching districts. Her win came despite a series of humiliating scandals that cast doubt on her ability to win back in the 3rd District, where she’d only narrowly won re-election in 2022. Since then, she has divorced her husband in a high-profile split that on at least one occasion prompted a call to police; been thrown out of a Denver theater for vaping and getting a little too handsy with her date; and then lied about the embarrassing incident before surveillance footage proved her wrong and forced an awkward apology.

None of that reputational baggage appeared to dent her confidence as she described being on a mission from God late Tuesday, pledging to take on “godless” politicians and get Donald Trump back in the White House.

“We know that our rights come from God, not corrupt politicians. Your rights that you have been endowed with are not the government’s to legislate away, to reason away, to purchase away, and that is what I will always continue to fight for,” she said.