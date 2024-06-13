Lauren Boebert Is Once Again Vaping Where She Shouldn’t Be: Report
UNDER A CLOUD
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has once again been accused of vaping in a place where it’s strictly prohibited. The Trump-loving congresswoman was spotted sporting an “autographed MAGA hat” and puffing away while in the stands of Nationals Park during the Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday, according to Politico. The outlet reported that her actions were in contravention of the ballpark’s smoking policy, which makes “no exception for electronic cigarettes or any other type of smoking device.” Her latest alleged vape violation comes after she was criticized for vaping in a Denver theater during a production of Beetlejuice—an incident about which she’s still being grilled. Security footage from the theater appeared to show she had been taking hits from a vape pen in the auditorium, despite her initial denials (a pregnant woman sitting behind Boebert during the show claimed the lawmaker even refused to stop vaping when asked). Boebert later said she “genuinely did not recall vaping that evening” in the theater but did say her initial denials were “not accurate.”