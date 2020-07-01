CHEAT SHEET
    Colorado Primary Sees 33-Year-Old Owner of Gun-Themed Restaurant Unseat Five-Term Incumbent Endorsed by Trump

    BANG!

    Tom Sykes

    EMILY KASK / Getty Images

    A political novice, gun-rights activist, and gun-themed restaurant owner ousted a five-term Republican incumbent endorsed by President Trump in a surprise primary victory Tuesday in Colorado. Lauren Boebert, 33, the owner of Shooters Grill in (of course) Rifle, Colorado, where patrons are encouraged to openly carry guns, and which refused to close during the deadly pandemic until the Garfield County sheriff obtained a cease-and-desist order against her, unseated veteran politician Scott Tipton. During the campaign, Boebert argued that Tipton voted too often with Democrats and was insufficiently conservative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. In December, Trump endorsed Tipton, making him the third Republican in three weeks to lose despite the president’s endorsement.

