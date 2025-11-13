Lauren Boebert Raises Eyebrows With Post After Trump Pressure on Epstein Files Vote

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert is sending mixed messages about whether President Donald Trump pressured her to withdraw her support from an effort to force a vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Boebert is one of four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a discharge petition to override party leadership and bring a vote on a bill that would release the Department of Justice’s investigative file.

The president called her on Tuesday to discuss her support for the petition, and on Wednesday she attended a White House meeting about the late sex offender’s case, according to reporting from multiple outlets.

The White House meeting was also attended by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, but Boebert nevertheless declined to remove her name from the petition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump tried to block on vote on whether to release the Epstein files. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After the meeting, she told the conservative Daily Caller that “there was no pressure” on her and that “everybody was great and worked well with me.” Later that night, though, she shared a social media post that hinted the president might have pressured her after all.

The post features a video of reporter Kyle Clark from NBC affiliate 9News in Denver, Colorado, calling Boebert “brave” for apparently refusing to help Trump bury the Epstein files.

“By all appearances, Boebert did defy the president, despite the pressure and the reported threats,” he said. “Stood firm against the wishes of her party and her president.”

“Regardless of how viewers feel about Boebert’s politics, anyone who cares about children, accountability, and transparency owes her their thanks,” he added.

The congresswoman shared the video along with an emoji of two wide-open eyes typically used to draw attention to something.

Trump was good friends for more than a decade with the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 in a jail cell while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. For months, the president has tried to block proposed legislation to release hundreds of thousands of new documents in the case.

During her daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to frame the meeting as a positive, saying it was evidence of the Trump administration’s transparency.

That same day, newly sworn-in Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona provided the decisive 218th signature on the discharge petition.

Trump had also tried to convince other MAGA defectors to withdraw their support for the petition, including Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The effort was co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been a thorn in Trump’s side all year.

Donald Trump was friends for more than a decade with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson said a vote would be held next week as five more members of his caucus said they backed the files’ disclosure.