Q-Curious Republican Who Gave Customers at Her Gun-Themed Restaurant Diarrhea Wins House Seat
EXPLOSIVE RESULT
Remember Lauren Boebert, the QAnon-curious Republican who served up dodgy pork sliders at her gun-themed restaurant that gave her customers terrible diarrhea? Well, she’ll help make your laws soon. According to the Denver Post, Boebert declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and her Democratic rival, Diane Mitsch Bush, conceded in a statement posted to Twitter. Boebert said in a statement: “It is an incredible honor and privilege to win this election and have the opportunity to be the first mom to serve Colorado’s Third Congressional District.” Her campaign website proudly described her as the founder of Shooters Grill, “a restaurant that earned national notoriety for staff that proudly open carry as they serve their customers.”