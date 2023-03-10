Lauren Boebert Reveals Her Son’s Joke About Making Her a ‘36-Year-Old Grandmother’
FAMILY VALUES
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared a joke made by her son during a conversation about how he is going to make her a “grandmother at 36.” The GOP lawmaker on Tuesday revealed at an event hosted by the conservative organization Moms for America that her 17-year-old child, Tyler, and his girlfriend are expecting a baby in April. Boebert—who was herself a parent in her teens—told the audience that she wasn’t upset about her son’s news. “When I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,’ he said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?’ I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ He said ‘Well then, it’s hereditary.” The crowd laughed at the remark as Boebert added: “Nice try, buddy.” The congresswoman also said there are more teen moms in “rural conservative areas because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born,” glossing over the impact of restrictions on abortion imposed in many Republican-led states.