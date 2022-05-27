Lauren Boebert: ‘When 9/11 Happened, We Didn’t Ban Planes’
PAINFUL
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Thursday scoffed at the idea of common-sense gun reform measures following the Texas elementary school shooting that was carried out by a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle he had legally purchased.“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” Boebert said Thursday night on Hannity. “We secured the cockpit.” “I want our schools secured,” she continued. “I want their children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens. For me, this is my equalizer. I need a way to protect myself and my children. And my firearm is my equalizer, my tool to do that.” Boebert made resistance to gun control a centerpiece of her 2020 congressional campaign. After a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, she received attention for resisting calls from then-Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke to confiscate automatic weapons. Boebert also owns a restaurant where waitstaff openly carry firearms.