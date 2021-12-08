Boebert Shows Off Rifle-Toting Kids in Christmas Photo
TONE DEAF
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared a photo of her children wielding rifles in front of their Christmas tree late Tuesday, the latest gun-themed holiday photo released by Republicans in the wake of a deadly high school shooting. “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” Boebert wrote, adding that there was “no spare ammo.” It was a nod to the holiday photo shared by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) last week, which depicted his family proudly holding up rifles in front of their Christmas tree, along with the caption, “Santa, please bring more ammo.” The gleeful photos come just days after four students were gunned down at Oxford High School in Michigan, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy whose father purchased him a gun as an early Christmas present.