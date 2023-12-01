Lauren Boebert Snaps a Selfie With Dave Chappelle on Capitol Hill
SAY CHEESE
Dave Chappelle obliged a number of starstruck lawmakers’ requests for photos while at Capitol Hill on Thursday, among them Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). “May we get a selfie with you?” Boebert can be heard asking Chappelle in cell phone footage of the encounter. “I know you’re trying to leave.” She then posted the photo of the trio to X, captioning the now-deleted tweet, “Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders.” A reporter for Punchbowl News reported that Chappelle, who had a show scheduled in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night, was on the Hill for a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. But the comedian demurred when asked about his presence by journalists. “A lot of the people I grew up with work on the Hill, so I hang out here sometimes when I’m in D.C., to catch up with old friends,” he said, according to a video posted on X.